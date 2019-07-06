Starbucks apologizes after six officers say they were asked to leave a store in Arizona

(CNN) Starbucks is issuing another public apology more than a year after officers arrested two black men in a Philadelphia store.

This time, though, the coffee giant is apologizing to officers with the Tempe Police Department in Arizona.

In a statement Friday, the Tempe Officers Association said six officers walked into a Starbucks to enjoy some coffee on July Fourth. The group was approached by a barista who told the officers that a customer "did not feel safe" because of their presence.

"The barista asked the officers to move out of the customer's line of sight or to leave," the association said. The officers ultimately left the store "disappointed."

"This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive," the statement read. "Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019."

