In honor of Frida Kahlo's birthday, here are 5 things you should know about the Mexican artist

(CNN) Frida Kahlo's image has become so ubiquitous -- printed on everything from Barbie dolls to shoes -- that it's easy to lose sight of how radical she once was.

On the occasion of her 112th birthday, here's a look at what made the Mexican artist a force to reckon with:

She was extremely proud of her Mexican heritage

Kahlo was born on July 6, 1907 in Coyoacán, Mexico to a German father and a Spanish indigenous mother.

Although she was considered a "mestiza" -- a person of mixed European and indigenous ancestry -- she closely identified with her indigenous heritage and loved the Mexican people.

Read More