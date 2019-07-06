An earthquake rattled Los Angeles again. The Dodgers and Padres just played through it

(CNN) The crowd at Dodger Stadium went wild at bottom of the fourth inning. It wasn't the game, the ground started shaking.

San Diego Padres pitcher Eric Lauer threw several pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Enríque Hernández while a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California on Friday night.

The players just stayed focused, like it was nothing, even as broadcast cameras and the foul poles shook for a few seconds.

The shaking was felt more than 250 miles away in Las Vegas, where an NBA Summer League game ended up being postponed.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks were playing inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas when scoreboards and speakers near the ceiling of the arena shook.