Cables from UK's Ambassador to the US blast Trump

(CNN) Cables sent from the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the United States to the British Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) describe President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," a UK government official confirms to CNN.

The cables were leaked to and first published by the Daily Mail.

"The British public would expect our Ambassadors to provide Ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country. Their views are not necessarily the views of Ministers or indeed the government. But we pay them to be candid. Just as the US Ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities," a statement from the British FCO said.

"Of course we would expect such advice to be handled by Ministers and civil servants in the right way and it's important that our Ambassadors can offer their advice and for it remain confidential. Our team in Washington have strong relations with the White House and no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behaviour," the statement continued.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

