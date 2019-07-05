A 73-year-old letter written by a World War II soldier was returned to his son

(CNN) After his mother died in late June, Johnie Watkins III couldn't bring himself to read the hundreds of love letters she had exchanged with his father during and after his service in World War II, so he just threw them out.

But one found its way back to him, and this one, he promises to read.

Watkins was reunited with the 73-year-old letter on Wednesday after Katy Hadduck stumbled upon the envelope on the street in Colorado Springs, according to CNN affiliate KRDO

The handwritten note, dated March 12, 1946, was addressed to Marge Watkins, with a return address of an APO, or Army post office, in San Francisco.

Over three pages, Sgt. Johnie Watkins lamented the time he'd spent apart from his wife and son, then 3.

