Possible explosion damages dorm at University of Nevada, Reno campus

(CNN) All classes at the University of Nevada, Reno, were canceled Friday following a possible explosion that damaged a residence hall on campus, according to a statement released by campus police.

Authorities have not said specifically what happened, describing the incident only as a "major utility incident."

But student Mitchell Lee told CNN affiliate KRNV said an explosion shook his apartment building.

"I felt this massive explosion. I thought it was like an earthquake or car crash," said Lee, a senior at the university.

Lee, who lives in an apartment across the street from the residence halls, said he went outside and saw the side of one of the dorm apartments gone.

