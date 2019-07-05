2 young children were life flighted after suspect fired a gun at their car, igniting the fireworks inside

(CNN) A family of four was injured in an apparent "road rage incident" in Houston Thursday night after a suspect fired a gun at their car, igniting the newly-bought fireworks inside, authorities said.

The children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, sustained "severe burns" and had to be life flighted for their injuries, according to Deputy Tom Turner with the Harris County Sheriff's Office violent crimes unit.

He told reporters at the scene that two men had "exchanged words" and pulled into a gas station parking lot.

Both men got out of their vehicles and one of them took out a firearm, Turner said.

The other man, who had just purchased fireworks nearby, Turner said, returned to his car and started to leave with his wife and two children.

Read More