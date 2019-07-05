Like your coffee spiked? Pabst Blue Ribbon has the can for you

(CNN) Ever wonder about what your iced coffee would taste like with a hearty pour of the hair of the dog?

Wonder no more. Pub stalwart Pabst Blue Ribbon announced this week that it's making an alcoholic vanilla iced coffee in a can, an attempt to appeal to consumers from a "range of lifestyles," the company said.

Technically, it's not a beer but a malt beverage, per the Pabst website. Made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and "American milk," the iced coffee boasts 5% alcohol by volume and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can.

An 8-ounce cup of coffee, in comparison, typically contains between 80 and 100 milligrams of the stimulant, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

For now, PBR Hard Coffee is available in limited supply in Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Georgia, the company tweeted.

