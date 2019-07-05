Instead of arresting a woman accused of shoplifting, these NYPD officers paid for her meal

(CNN) When New York City Police officers saw a woman accused of shoplifting at a Manhattan Whole Foods store on Thursday, they didn't arrest her; instead, they paid for her meal.

A store security guard asked three officers on a break from patrol Thursday to confront a woman who was suspected of shoplifting.

Lt. Louis Sojo says he found prepared-food containers in the woman's bag, and she tearfully told him she was hungry.

"We'll pay for her food," Sojo said, to the surprise of the security guard and passersby.

The officers escorted the woman to a cashier and paid about $30 to cover her meal.

Read More