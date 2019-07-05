A 28-year-old Nashville police officer was killed after a teen girl slammed her car into his

(CNN) A Tennessee police officer was killed Thursday when his car was "violently struck" on the driver's side by a teen driver who was driving without a license, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 28, had been with the department for four years and had become a father a little over a year ago.

Around 3 a.m. on July 4, Anderson was going to assist another officer after reports of a pedestrian in a traffic lane, police said.

When he reached an intersection, Anderson's police car was hit by the teen's 2016 Ford Fusion, and the officer died at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, treated and was later released, police said. A passenger in the girl's car was critically injured and is being treated at Skyline Medical Center.

Read More