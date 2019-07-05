Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera suspended for rest of season

(CNN) Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was suspended without pay by Major League Baseball for the remainder of the season because he violated baseball's domestic violence policies, MLB said Friday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the suspension is retroactive to June 24 and will cover 85 games and any postseason games the Phillies play.

Herrera was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 27 but the simple assault case against him was dismissed this week.

He will not appeal his suspension.

"I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself," Herrera said in a statement released by the players' union. "I alone am to blame for my actions.

Read More