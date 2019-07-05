Joyner Lucas is offering to pay for the funeral of an aspiring rapper shot in his hometown

(CNN) Rapper Joyner Lucas offered to pay for the funeral of an 18-year-old who was shot in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Tafar Lewis was an aspiring rapper who performed music under the name June Valentino. He was hanging out with a few friends as the city's Fourth of July fireworks were going on when someone pulled out a gun and shot him, his younger brother Donte Sharpe told CNN. Lewis was taken to the hospital where he died.

Grammy-nominated Lucas grew up in Worcester and posted about Lewis' death on Facebook.

"Senseless.. I wanna pay for his funeral. if you know his family, have them reach out to Danny Diaz and il [sic] take care of it," he wrote.

Sharpe confirmed that Lucas had called the family about covering the funeral costs, and described his brother Lewis as "goofy, funny and passionate about his music.

