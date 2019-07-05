Abandoned fishing line snared a great horned owl in Colorado, but humans worked together to free it

(CNN) We don't know what this fisherman was trying to catch, but it probably wasn't a great horned owl.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enlisted firefighters' help to reach a great horned owl that became trapped in fishing line in a tree on Thursday at Harriman Lake Park in Jefferson County.

The owl dangled motionless in midair until rescuers were able to reach it and clip the lines.

The owl had some soft tissue damage and was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation for rehabilitation.

She was treated with anti-inflammatories and will rest for a couple weeks before being taken to a flight cage for evaluation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter

The wounded owl was taken to a rehabilitation center for birds of prey.

