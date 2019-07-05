Breaking News

Abandoned fishing line snared a great horned owl in Colorado, but humans worked together to free it

By Michelle Lou, CNN

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Fri July 5, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Great horned owls are common throughout North America.
Great horned owls are common throughout North America.

(CNN)We don't know what this fisherman was trying to catch, but it probably wasn't a great horned owl.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enlisted firefighters' help to reach a great horned owl that became trapped in fishing line in a tree on Thursday at Harriman Lake Park in Jefferson County.
The owl dangled motionless in midair until rescuers were able to reach it and clip the lines.
The owl had some soft tissue damage and was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation for rehabilitation.
    She was treated with anti-inflammatories and will rest for a couple weeks before being taken to a flight cage for evaluation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.
    The wounded owl was taken to a rehabilitation center for birds of prey.
    The wounded owl was taken to a rehabilitation center for birds of prey.
    Read More
      The agency warned anglers to pick up excess fishing line so as not to endanger wild animals.
      Great horned owls are found throughout North American habitats, according to the National Audubon Society, and are "aggressive" hunters.