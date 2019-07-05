The College Board is releasing your AP scores. Here's when to check

(CNN) Overachievers, it's that time of year.

The College Board is releasing Advanced Placement scores starting Friday through next Tuesday. The exam scores are intended to measure how high school students performed in AP courses. A high score can earn college credit for students or help them skip introductory college courses.

When you can see your scores

Depending on what part of the US you're in, you can view your scores by logging into apscore.org starting at 8 a.m. ET on each of the following days.

Note that these dates and times are based on your current location and not your home address.

