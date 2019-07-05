A photographer shooting fireworks accidentally captured a proposal. Now, he wants to find the couple

(CNN) As fireworks lit up the night sky over Carmel, Indiana, on Thursday, a photographer got busy snapping pictures of the colorful explosions overhead.

It wasn't until Tyler Huffman was looking at the images afterward that he saw a man on bended knee, proposing to a woman in several of the images. Now, he's hoping to track down the couple to hand off the photo of them achieving their #relationshipgoals.

"I was scrolling through the pictures on my camera as I was walking back to the apartment," Huffman said. "I didn't really notice they were down there when I was taking them."

He said he blew up the images on his computer to get a closer look when he got home.

In the series of photos, he spotted the couple "hugging, kissing and embracing" after the proposal. "It was a very, very positive reaction," he said.

