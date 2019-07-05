Billionaire Chris Cline dies in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas, governor says

(CNN) West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash near the Bahamas on Thursday, the governor said.

"Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted. " ... Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving and giving man."

Several other people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed, including Cline's daughter, according to the Brenton Southern Baptist Church, which said it confirmed with family members.

Cline was one of the charter members when the church started, it said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will post more as it develops," the church said.

There was no immediate information on the fate of others aboard the helicopter. CNN has reached out to authorities in the Bahamas for more information.

