Federal appeals court rules against 'bikini baristas'

(CNN) The "bikini baristas" of Everett, Washington, may have to start wearing more clothes due to a new federal appeals court ruling.

The government in Everett, located about 30 miles north of Seattle, has complained for years that female employees of local drive-thru coffee stands were serving drinks while wearing bikinis and other forms of revealing clothing.

The city passed two ordinances in 2017 to address the issue. One ordinance created a dress code for employees of "quick-service facilities" that required employees wear at least a tank top and shorts. The other ordinance expanded the city's definition of lewd conduct to include the public display of specific parts of the body.

The owner of one stand, Hillbilly Hotties, and some baristas sued, saying the new ordinances violated the baristas' First and 14th amendment rights.

US District Court Judge Marsha Pechman initially ruled in late 2017 in the coffee chain's favor, saying the city ordinances were too vague and arbitrary, according to CNN affiliate KOMO . The ordinance was suspended while the matter worked its way through the judicial system.

