A 24-year-old wanted billboards with his face on them, and they could lead to love

(CNN) Data scientist Braden Sharp always knew he'd use his work bonus to buy a billboard with his face on it. But what started as a joking reference to matchmaking ads soon blossomed into an honest attempt to find love.

In June, Sharp, 24, bought two billboards along an interstate in northern Utah that encourage passersby to consider dating him, the culmination of a lifelong dream to see a blown-up photo of himself on his way to work.

there is truly no place like utah pic.twitter.com/foTu6IbpLz — alex martinez (@callmemartini) June 28, 2019

Inspired by ads that popped up around Salt Lake City in May advertising a matchmaking event with an anonymous Mormon millionaire , Sharp's ads take a humbler approach.

"If the millionaire doesn't work out, here's your chance to settle for much, much less," his ads read.

He said he took out the personal ads for kicks, not to make a legitimate bid at dating, but he's been surprisingly pleased with the feedback he's received since they went up June 3. And his unique use of this money could mean sharing future bonuses with someone special.

