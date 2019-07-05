London (CNN) A far-right extremist has been locked up in a UK hospital indefinitely after setting fire to a synagogue in the city of Exeter, Press Association (PA) reports.

Tristan Morgan, whom one prosecutor described as having "deep-rooted anti-Semitic belief," was sectioned under the Mental Health Act at London's Old Bailey on Friday, after the court heard that he was having a psychotic episode during the time of the attack.

According to PA, Morgan admitted to arson, to having a white supremacist handbook and to encouraging terrorism by publishing a song titled, 'White Man,' to Soundcloud.

CCTV footage recovered at the scene was shared by local police. It showed Morgan using a small ax to break a window of the Exeter Synagogue, and pouring a liquid inside on July 21, 2018— on a day commemorating the Holocaust.

The 52-year-old set the liquid alight, but it backfired. CCTV footage showed him being engulfed in a sudden jet of fire from the synagogue, which blew off his cap and singed his hair. The flames also left him with burns on his hands and forehead, PA reported.

