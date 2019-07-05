Horse racing pundit John McCririck dead at 79

London (CNN) The legendary horse-racing broadcaster John McCririck, who was famed for his outlandish dress sense, has died at the age of 79, his family has announced.

McCririck made his name as the face of British horse racing coverage, reporting from the betting ring for nearly three decades, first for ITV and then for Channel 4.

He was perhaps best known for his distinctive style, regularly sporting a large deerstalker hat, sideburns and colorful suits, often with a fat cigar in hand.

McCririck's family confirmed in a statement that the veteran broadcaster died in a London hospital Friday.

"His flamboyant broadcasting style from the heart of the betting ring proved extremely popular with racing fans and beyond," McCririck's family said. "Despite suffering ill health in recent months, John continued to make several TV and radio appearances.

