Marianne Williamson was left out of a photo shoot of the women running for president. So she edited herself in

(CNN) Marianne Williamson is running to be "Madam President" and she wants to make sure no one forgets it.

In the original photo, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris are seen clasping hands and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren are high-fiving while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard looks on.

For a big new feature for Vogue, Amy Chozick spoke with five of the women running for president. Annie Leibovitz photographed them in a photo shoot.

The magazine said the reason Williamson wasn't featured was that she isn't a member of Congress.

"We're in no way discrediting Marianne Williamson and all she's accomplished," a Vogue spokeswoman told CNN Business in a statement. "For the photo, Vogue wanted to highlight the five female lawmakers who bring a collective 40 years of political experience to this race."

Williamson also criticized her absence from the article on Wednesday.