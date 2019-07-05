After the fireworks, Trump makes more

(CNN) Two years after the President was wowed by the French's military-heavy Bastille Day celebration, Trump finally got his own fete, complete with military flyovers and, controversially, tanks.

Despite Trump's own Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the government would proceed with printing the census sans question (that after the Supreme Court ruled they'd need to come up with a better argument), Trump reversed course (by tweet, of course).

By Friday morning, Trump offered up some alternate avenues he's considering to get the question added to the census, including an executive order: "It's one of the ways -- we have four or five ways we can do it," he said.

Despite the fact that the census is already being printed, Trump said the citizenship question could be added "as an amendment."

There appears to be no clear or easy resolution to the citizenship question's place on the 2020 census. Department of Justice lawyers told a federal judge in Maryland on Friday that while they don't have the specific argument in place YET, they could provide a new rationale for including a citizenship question on the census . The lawyers made no mention of a potential executive order.

The Point : What Trump wants, Trump will work very hard to get.

