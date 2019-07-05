The CDC says a salmonella outbreak in 8 states appears linked to Cavi brand papayas

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers in the US not to eat, serve or sell any Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas because they "are likely the source" of a salmonella outbreak.

The CDC announcement Friday comes as the agency is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections that has sickened 71 people in eight states since January 14. Most of the illnesses have occurred since April, the agency said.

So far 27 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, the CDC said. The states, according to the CDC, include Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

The CDC warning replaces one from June, where the agency recommended consumers avoid all papayas imported from Mexico.

"Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas are a likely source of this outbreak," the CDC said.

