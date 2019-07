(CNN) This month's "Pokémon GO" raids just got even more interesting.

Niantic and the Pokémon Co. released a preview Thursday of the legendary character Mewtwo, who will be sporting some fresh gear in the mobile game.

This "armored Mewtwo" will appear in battle raids for a limited time.

Players will be able to fight the psychic-type Pokémon in five-star raids from 1 p.m. PT Wednesday to 1 p.m. PT July 31.