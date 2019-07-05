Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Discover the almost forgotten history of black cowboys, America's territories and what makes a movie a classic. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Frontier Markets is turning its customers into salespeople in the hopes of providing clean energy to millions of rural Indians while giving women a source of employment and income.
Trump is not giving up on adding the citizenship question to America's 2020 census, even after the Supreme Court decided otherwise. Trump has threatened to delay the census, but the aftermath could be disastrous, writes attorney Raul A. Reyes.
A four-day workweek may sound too good to be true, but these companies make it work. Find out which companies are taking the leap to flexible schedules.
When Americans started settling the West, many emancipated African Americans followed. Today, they are trying to take back the whitewashed stereotype of the American cowboy.
Look beyond America's states and venture out to its many territories. Visitors can learn about each territory's history and culture through the eyes of the people who live there.
There is not one set formula, but there are common themes that bring almost all classic movies together, explains TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Take a peek behind the silver screen and learn what makes a movie a "classic."