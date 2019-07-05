Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Megan Marples and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 4:05 PM ET, Fri July 5, 2019

(CNN)Discover the almost forgotten history of black cowboys, America's territories and what makes a movie a classic. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.

Women are bringing solar energy to thousands of Indian villages

Frontier Markets is turning its customers into salespeople in the hopes of providing clean energy to millions of rural Indians while giving women a source of employment and income.

Opinion: The real problem of Trump's citizenship question

    Trump is not giving up on adding the citizenship question to America's 2020 census, even after the Supreme Court decided otherwise. Trump has threatened to delay the census, but the aftermath could be disastrous, writes attorney Raul A. Reyes.
    The rise of the four-day workweek

    A four-day workweek may sound too good to be true, but these companies make it work. Find out which companies are taking the leap to flexible schedules.

    The untold story of the Wild West's black cowboys

    When Americans started settling the West, many emancipated African Americans followed. Today, they are trying to take back the whitewashed stereotype of the American cowboy.

    Beyond the 50 states: Exploring America's empire

    Look beyond America's states and venture out to its many territories. Visitors can learn about each territory's history and culture through the eyes of the people who live there.

      What makes a movie a classic?

      There is not one set formula, but there are common themes that bring almost all classic movies together, explains TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Take a peek behind the silver screen and learn what makes a movie a "classic."