-- Lawyers for the Department of Justice plan to tell a court that it is looking at options to add citizenship question to census.

-- In an interview with CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden said he was skeptical of the leftward tilt of the Democratic Party.

-- West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash while on his way to Fort Lauderdale.

-- Authorities say two young children were severely burned after a suspect in a road rage incident shot at their car, igniting fireworks inside.

-- When a photo of all the women running for president didn't include Marianne Williamson, she edited herself in. Take a look.

-- The US economy added 224,000 jobs in June, a strong comeback after a disappointing May. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%.