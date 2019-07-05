Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Megan Marples and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 3:01 PM ET, Fri July 5, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Lawyers for the Department of Justice plan to tell a court that it is looking at options to add citizenship question to census.
-- In an interview with CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden said he was skeptical of the leftward tilt of the Democratic Party.
-- West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash while on his way to Fort Lauderdale.
    -- Authorities say two young children were severely burned after a suspect in a road rage incident shot at their car, igniting fireworks inside.
    Read More
    -- When a photo of all the women running for president didn't include Marianne Williamson, she edited herself in. Take a look.
    -- The US economy added 224,000 jobs in June, a strong comeback after a disappointing May. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%.
    -- Meghan and Harry's decision to have a private royal christening is under fire as critics take issue with public funds were being used for $3 million in home renovations.
    -- Here's what Amazon is up against as it enters it's 25th year of business.
      -- Apple might have created a fix for the "butterfly" keyboard keys that many customers have complained about.
      -- This famous geyser in Yellowstone National Park might just break a record for number of eruptions.