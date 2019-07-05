Sudan celebrates end of stand-off between military leaders and opposition

(CNN) Sudanese citizens took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, Friday to celebrate a power-sharing agreement that could bring an end to a weeks-long standoff between the ruling Transitional Military Council and the opposition alliance.

Sudan's military leadership and the country's pro-democracy movement have agreed to form a rotating, joint sovereign council that will govern "for the next three years or a little longer," Mohamed el-Hassan Labat, the African Union's envoy to Sudan, said early Friday.

Under the agreement, the military council will be in charge of the country's leadership for the first 21 months. A civilian administration will rule the council during the following 18 months.

The joint sovereign council will consist of five members of the military and five civilians, in addition to one civilian chosen by consensus from both sides.

Sudanese protesters celebrate on the streets of Khartoum.

"Today our revolution has won and it waves the flags of victory," the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) said Friday.

