Sudan celebrates end of stand-off between military leaders and opposition

(CNN) Sudanese citizens took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, Friday to celebrate a power-sharing agreement that could bring an end to a weeks-long standoff between the ruling Transitional Military Council and the opposition alliance.

Sudan's military leadership and the country's pro-democracy movement have agreed to form a rotating, joint sovereign council that will govern "for the next three years or a little longer," Mohamed el-Hassan Labat, the African Union's envoy to Sudan, said early Friday.

Sudanese protestors celebrate in the streets of Khartoum.

"Today our revolution has won and it waves the flags of victory," the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) said Friday.

Talks between the military leadership and opposition groups collapsed after security forces broke up a protest camp outside Khartoum's military headquarters on June 3. More than 100 protesters were killed in the crackdown.

Ethiopia's government and the African Union mediated talks that led to Thursday's agreement, Labat said. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Sudan's cities in the run-up to the deal.

Under Friday's agreement, a joint council will govern for the next three years.

