Rare lava lake discovered on remote island is one of only eight

(CNN) Despite what the movies tell you, very few of the Earth's 1,500 potentially active volcanoes actually contain bubbling pools of lava.

These lava lakes are so rare that before Wednesday only seven were known to exist. Now, after 30 years of research, a team of scientists have discovered the planet's eighth lava lake on a remote, subantarctic island.

High resolution satellite images confirmed the existence of the lake on Mount Michael, an active volcano on Saunders Island in the South Sandwich Islands.

Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey and University College London published these findings this week in the Volcanology and Geothermal Research journal.

"We are delighted to have discovered such a remarkable geological feature in the British Overseas Territory," said study co-author Alex Burton-Johnson in a news release.

