Crowds gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to watch President Donald Trump speak in Washington on Thursday, July 4. Trump's "Salute to America" ceremony featured military flyovers, music and a largely apolitical speech that struck a patriotic tone. But the event drew considerable scrutiny in the days leading up to it, as some felt it was politicizing the military. There were also critics who said the event, with its massive VIP section and tickets for political donors, had the sheen of a partisan affair.