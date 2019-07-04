The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park is approaching a record number of eruptions

(CNN) The Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park is no Old Faithful.

The world's tallest active geyser -- whose major eruptions shoot water more than 300 feet into the air -- is known to be unpredictable. But if there was ever a year to witness Steamboat's spectacular surge of water, this might be it.

We're just over halfway through 2019 and the Steamboat Geyser has already erupted 25 times, according to the US Geological Survey. That puts it on track to surpass last year's record of 32 eruptions -- the largest number ever recorded in a year. The record before that was 29 eruptions in 1964.

The Steamboat Geyser erupted seven times just last month alone, the USGS said. June's outbursts, which occurred on the 1st, 7th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 23rd, and 28th, also smashed the record for the shortest interval between eruptions -- just over three days.

Scientists aren't sure what's behind the recent increase in activity, but it's not the first time that Steamboat has been erupting more frequently. The geyser saw an uptick in eruptions in the 1960s after being dormant for about 50 years, and also saw increased eruptions in the 1980s.

