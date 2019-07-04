(CNN) Former New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, his family said. He was 38.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past six days," she said.

Thanks for the memories, J Lo. #22 pic.twitter.com/5gmEe3Bq4p — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 3, 2019

Lorenzen had been hospitalized after suffering from kidney and heart issues, the sports network's founder Matt Jones tweeted.

Lorenzen played for Kentucky before signing with the New York Giants in 2004. "We lost a great one too soon today. Our hearts are with the Lorenzen family," the University of Kentucky Football team tweeted.

Read More