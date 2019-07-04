He's 100, she's about to turn 103, and they just got married

(CNN) Newlyweds John and Phyllis Cook are celebrating their new lives together at their Ohio senior living facility.

John is a World War II veteran who just turned 100, and Phyllis will turn 103 on August 8.

Longevity runs in Phyllis Cook's family; her mother lived to be 106.

The couple went to the courthouse to get their marriage license last week and found out they could get married on the spot.

"It wasn't the plan, but we got here and they said, 'we could marry you here.' I said 'good, let's get it over with,' " John Cook told CNN affiliate WNWO

