City of New York pays $610,000 to a woman who was forced to give birth in handcuffs

New York (CNN) The city of New York agreed to pay $610,000 to a woman whom police kept in shackles while she was in labor.

Jane Doe, as she is called in her lawsuit against the city, went into labor in a Bronx jail hours after her arrest on February 7, 2018.

She was arrested in Bronx County Family Court for violating an order of protection that was part of a child custody dispute with her former partner, her attorney Katherine Rosenfeld said.

But at 40 weeks pregnant, there was no urgent need to arrest her, Rosenfeld said.

According to the complaint, she was taken from jail to New York's Montefiore Medical Center the next morning with metal cuffs on her wrists and heavy shackles on her feet, binding her legs together at the ankles.

Read More