Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defend titles at 2019 Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest

(CNN) The two defending champs won the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest! Joey "Jaws" Chestnut and Miki Sudo again chomped their way to victory.

The competition, which has taken place at the original Nathan's Famous location in Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn since the first recorded contest in 1972, has become a huge attraction, drawing massive crowds every year.

Fans wear themed foam hats as they attend the 2019 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Van Taylor and his family recently moved to New Jersey from Ohio, and they tell CNN that they were determined to come out to watch the event this year. Last year they watched the hot dog eating contest on TV, and daughter Vivian was "fascinated by it."

The Taylor family

Chestnut, the defending men's champ, successfully continued his reign with his 12th win. Chestnut has won four straight, with his only defeat coming in 2015 against Matt Stonie.

Defending men's champion Joey Chestnut, left, and former champion Matt Stonie during the contest weigh-in on Wednesday at the Empire State Building in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

