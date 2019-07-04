For every cupcake this 13-year-old sells, he gives one to the homeless

(CNN) You'll find 13-year-old Michael Platt giving cupcakes to the homeless a couple times each month at domestic violence shelters, transitional housing and parks in the Washington area.

It's not just cake he's handing out; it's a mixture of his top passions: baking and fighting inequality. And now it's also a business.

"I figured there was an easy way to make a business out of something you are passionate about," Michael said. "I knew I was more fortunate than others, so I wanted to give back."

So at the ripe age of 11, Michael started Michaels Desserts. And no, there shouldn't be an apostrophe, he points out, because it's not about him, it's about others.

It works off the the "one for one" model. Every time he sells a cupcake, he donates one to the homeless and delivers it himself. The business model yields a very modest profit -- but it's not about the money.

