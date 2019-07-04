Disneyland staff say rides were temporarily closed for inspection after Southern California quake

(CNN) Rides are back up and running at Disneyland after they were temporarily halted for inspection Thursday following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that shook Southern California.

The temblor was centered near Ridgecrest, west of the Mojave Desert, but was felt as far away as Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

"There was a mild earthquake so all the rides just shut down," an employee at the park told CNN earlier in the day.

By 3:15pm Pacific Time, the official Disneyland app listed only Splash Mountain as temporarily closed, though it wasn't clear if the closure was earthquake-related. Disneyland's public relations department did not immediately respond to CNN request for comment.

At Disney's California Adventure, next to Disneyland, rides were halted for three hours but were operational by mid-afternoon, employees told CNN.

