Disneyland staff say rides are temporarily closed for inspection after Southern California quake

By Ryan Prior, CNN

Updated 5:55 PM ET, Thu July 4, 2019

The earthquake in Southern California forced the temporary closue of rides at Disneyland.
(CNN)Disneyland temporarily shut down rides Thursday after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California.

The temblor was centered near Ridgecrest, a community west of the Mojave Desert, but was felt as far away as Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
"There was a mild earthquake so all the rides just shut down," an employee at the park told CNN. The employee couldn't confirm when rides would start running, but said "we are all slowly coming back up though."
Video footage showed families milling about the park with music playing. Concession stands and other attractions were open as well.
    During the moments following the quake, one patron recorded a video of chandeliers rocking back and forth in Carnation Café, a restaurant on the park's Main Street.

    CNN's David Waterfall and Natasha Chen contributed to this report.