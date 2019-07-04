Dubai ruler sues wife Princess Haya in UK's High Court

London (CNN) Dubai's billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, CNN has learned.

British media reports claim Princess Haya, who is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, has left her husband and traveled from Dubai to London. But at the moment, CNN is unable to verify either her whereabouts or those reports.

The princess is a well-known international figure, being close friends with the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The case is being heard in London, at the Family Division of the High Court, and the next hearings will be on July 30 and July 31.

When contacted by CNN, the Royal Courts of Justice confirmed the court dates, but not the identity of the two parties.

