Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watches Serena as defending champion crashes out

(CNN)Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was in the crowd at Wimbledon on Thursday to watch Serena Williams in her second-round match against Kaja Juvan.
The American was shocked in the first set by the 18-year-old Slovenian, going down 6-2, but rallied back to take the second set.
Meghan Markle appeared to be wearing a necklace adorned with an "A," the first initial of her son Archie's name.
It comes ahead of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening, which will take place in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, exactly two months after he was born on May 6.
Serena Williams and the duchess are close friends, having met a few years ago at a charity event. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended the former US actor's wedding to Prince Harry last May.
Williams also co-hosted a lavish baby shower for Meghan in New York City earlier this year.
Lucky loser
Meanwhile, defending champion Angelique Kerber crashed out of Wimbledon with a shock second-round defeat to American Lauren Davis Thursday.
The three-time grand slam champion lost 6-2 2-6 1-6 to the 95th-ranked Davis.
Kerber took the opening set in just 31 minutes and looked set to cruise to victory but the diminutive Davis, standing at just 5 feet 2 inches, stunned the German who took just three games from the last two sets.
It will be a very happy Fourth of July for the American, who only made it into the Wimbledon main draw as a lucky loser after suffering defeat in qualifying over the weekend.
The 25-year-old Davis will now play Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro Saturday.