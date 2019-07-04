Breaking News

Defending champion Angelique Kerber crashes out of Wimbledon

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 12:39 PM ET, Thu July 4, 2019

Lauren Davis shocked defending champion Angelique Kerber.
(CNN)Defending champion Angelique Kerber crashed out of Wimbledon with a shock second-round defeat to American Lauren Davis Thursday.

The three-time grand slam champion lost 6-2 2-6 1-6 to the 95th-ranked Davis.
Kerber took the opening set in just 31 minutes and looked set to cruise to victory but the diminutive Davis, standing at just 5 feet 2 inches, stunned the German who took just three games from the last two sets.
It will be a very happy Fourth of July for the American, who only made it into the Wimbledon main draw as a lucky loser after suffering defeat in qualifying over the weekend.
    The 25-year-old Davis will now play Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro Saturday.