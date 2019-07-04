Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated after a car wreck

(CNN) Kendrick Norton, a 22-year-old defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins, had an arm amputation after a car wreck early Thursday in Miami, his agent says.

"With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm," Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, tweeted . "We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick's privacy."

The Florida Highway Patrol said Norton had "severe injuries to his left arm."

Lt. Alex Camacho said Norton was driving in the early morning hours of July 4 on State Road 836, also called the Dolphin Expressway, a 15-mile stretch of highway that cuts across Miami.

Norton's Ford pickup ran into a concrete barrier wall for "unknown reasons," Camacho said. The vehicle flipped, coming to a stop on its roof.

