Seated in a convertible, Chrysler Corporation CEO Lee Iacocca, on tour to promote high quality American cars. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

Lee Iacocca: The life of a rockstar CEO in pictures

By Penelope Patsuris, Nicole Ridgway and Peter Valdes-Dapena
Photo editing by Clint Alwahab, CNN Business

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Thu July 4, 2019

Legendary American businessman Lee Iacocca passed away this week at the age of 94. He single-handedly changed the course of the US auto industry.

First, he helped Ford (F) develop the iconic Mustang sports car. For his next act, he rescued Chrysler and then returned it to staggering profitability. His 1984 book, "Iacocca: An autobiography," was a best-seller and remains something of a handbook for ambitious business leaders.
Lee Iacocca, seated here in a Dodge Viper convertible, went on tour in 1990 to promote high quality American cars. He led Chrysler at a time when Asian and European imports started to take a significant share of the US auto market. He was a fierce advocate for American industry as a whole.
Iacocca is pictured as a baby in 1925. He was born Lido Anthony Iacocca in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 15, 1924, to Italian immigrant parents. He went on to lead two major American car companies -- Chrysler and Ford.
Iacocca, here at age 5, wrote in his autobiography that his parents never let him ride a bicycle. But he did drive at 16. "This made me the only kid in Allentown who went straight from a tricylce to a Ford."
Iacocca was best-known for his role in saving Chrysler, but his first job in the auto industry was with Ford in 1946. He was a major figure in the development of the Ford Mustang — America&#39;s beloved sportscar. He was named president of Ford in 1970, but he was fired by Henry Ford II in 1978.