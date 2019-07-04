Lee Iacocca: The life of a rockstar CEO in pictures
Updated 9:17 AM ET, Thu July 4, 2019
Legendary American businessman Lee Iacocca passed away this week at the age of 94. He single-handedly changed the course of the US auto industry.
First, he helped Ford (F) develop the iconic Mustang sports car. For his next act, he rescued Chrysler and then returned it to staggering profitability. His 1984 book, "Iacocca: An autobiography," was a best-seller and remains something of a handbook for ambitious business leaders.