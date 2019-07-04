Italian airline apologizes over Obama blackface video

London (CNN Business) Italian airline Alitalia has apologized for a promotional video that featured an actor in blackface portraying former US President Barack Obama.

The video was made as part of an advertising campaign for the flag carrier's new Rome-Washington route, and was posted on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The airline has removed the video and apologized after receiving a flood of complaints.

"Alitalia deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the promotional video on our Washington route," tweeted Alitalia.

"It has since been removed. For our company, respect for everyone is mandatory, it was never our intention to hurt anyone and we will learn from what has happened."

