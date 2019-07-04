No more 'Beijing bikini': Chinese city calls topless men 'uncivilized'

Beijing (CNN) Each summer, as Chinese cities swelter under the baking heat, middle-aged men across the country roll their T-shirts up above their bellies to cool down.

It's a style so ubiquitous that it's even earned a fond nickname: the "Beijing bikini."

But in a city in China's eastern Shandong province, Beijing bikini lovers -- and those who forgo tops altogether -- have fallen out of favor with the local authorities.

On Tuesday, authorities in Jinan -- a city of 8.7 million -- issued a notice ordering the public to keep their shirts on in public places. It came as temperatures rose to a sweltering 36C (96F) this week.

A man sports a Beijing bikini as he walks outside a shopping mall in Beijing on June 28, 2019.

The sight of middle-aged men in China relaxing in public places with their shirt rolled up to expose their stomach, or going completely topless, is a common one throughout the country.

Read More