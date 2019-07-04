Australian detained in North Korea has 'safely left the country,' PM says

(CNN) An Australian man detained in North Korea has left the country and is doing "great," he said Thursday.

Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old student at Kim Il Sung University living in the North Korean capital Pyongyang , was reported missing by his family last month.

Landing in Beijing airport Thursday, Sigley gave reporters the peace sign and said he was "good, very good," adding he felt "great." Asked to explain what happened in Pyongyang, he paused before a companion urged him to "leave it for the moment."

He is currently in the Australian embassy, a government statement said, and is expected to leave China later Thursday.

Speaking to parliament, the country's prime minister, Scott Morrison, said he was delighted Sigley was "safe and well."

