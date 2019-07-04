Australian detained in North Korea has 'safely left the country,' PM says

(CNN) An Australian man detained in North Korea is "safe and well," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old student at Kim Il Sung University living in the North Korean capital Pyongyang , was reported missing by his family last month.

Landing in Beijing airport, Sigley gave reporters the peace sign and said he was "good, very good," adding he felt "great." Asked to explain what happened in Pyongyang, he paused before a companion urged him to "leave it for the moment."

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said last week it was providing consular services "to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea," but did not name Sigley, citing privacy concerns.

On Thursday, Morrison told the Australian parliament that he was "pleased to announce that Mr Alek Sigley has today been released from detention."

