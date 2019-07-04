Australian detained in North Korea has 'safely left the country,' PM says

(CNN) An Australian man detained in North Korea is "safe and well," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old student at Kim Il Sung University living in the North Korean capital Pyongyang , was reported missing by his family last month.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said last week it was providing consular services "to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea," but did not name Sigley, citing privacy concerns.

On Thursday, Morrison told the Australian parliament that he was "pleased to announce that Mr Alek Sigley has today been released from detention."

"Alek is safe and well," Morrison said. "The Swedish authorities advised the Australian government they met with senior officials from (North Korea) yesterday and raised the issue on Australia's behalf."

