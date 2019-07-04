Australian detained in North Korea has 'safely left the country,' PM says

(CNN)An Australian man detained in North Korea is "safe and well," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.
Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old student at Kim Il Sung University living in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, was reported missing by his family last month.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said last week it was providing consular services "to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea," but did not name Sigley, citing privacy concerns.
On Thursday, Morrison told the Australian parliament that he was "pleased to announce that Mr Alek Sigley has today been released from detention."
"Alek is safe and well," Morrison said. "The Swedish authorities advised the Australian government they met with senior officials from (North Korea) yesterday and raised the issue on Australia's behalf."
Sweden is one of the few western countries with an embassy in North Korea and often acts as a go-between for foreign governments and Pyongyang.
Morrison thanked Sweden for the country's "invaluable assistance" in securing Sigley's release, saying it was an example of the effectiveness of inter-government cooperation and behind the scenes diplomacy.
According to Canberra, Sigley has since "safely left" North Korea. NK News, a news site focused on North Korea for which Sigley has written in the past, reported separately that he is in China and will travel to Tokyo later Thursday.
As well as writing for NK News, Sigley tweeted regularly about life in Pyongyang, and founded Tongil Tours, a business handling visits to North Korea. He first visited North Korea in 2012, his family said in a statement, and is fluent in Korean and Mandarin.
Sigley's parents raised the alarm after he was not heard from for two days, saying he had previously been in regular contact and such a break was "unusual for him."