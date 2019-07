(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California and could be felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

-- Trump's "Salute to America" event in Washington, DC, has a strong military presence, from tanks to flyovers. See the highlights so far.

-- Tennis player Bernard Tomic was fined $56,100 for his limp performance at Wimbledon.

-- GOP Rep. Justin Amash says he's quitting the Republican Party. He's the only Republican in Congress who says the Mueller report contained impeachable offenses.

-- Samsung faces a lawsuit in Australia over ads that suggested that their new Galaxy smartphones could be used while swimming.