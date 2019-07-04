(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California and could be felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
-- Trump's "Salute to America" event in Washington, DC, has a strong military presence, from tanks to flyovers. See the highlights so far.
-- Tennis player Bernard Tomic was fined $56,100 for his limp performance at Wimbledon.
-- GOP Rep. Justin Amash says he's quitting the Republican Party. He's the only Republican in Congress who says the Mueller report contained impeachable offenses.
-- Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen died at 38 years old.
-- Samsung faces a lawsuit in Australia over ads that suggested that their new Galaxy smartphones could be used while swimming.
-- Las Vegas Police fired an officer who "froze" during the 2017 massacre that took 58 lives.
-- India's increasing heat waves could potentially make parts of the country uninhabitable in the coming years.
-- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reveal their first pictures from their second wedding in France.
-- Here are some of the best scarfing methods contestants use at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
-- Steve Irwin's son recreated a photo of his dad feeding the same crocodile 15 years apart, and they look exactly alike.